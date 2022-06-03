SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Johnathon Joshua Binninger, 46, a very special son, brother, and friend passed away suddenly on May 30, 2022. Honoring Johnathon’s wishes, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be announced later. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, IL is in charge of arrangements.
He was born to John and the late Denise (Fowler) Binninger on June 1, 1975, in Galena. John and Denise raised their family in rural Scales Mound, where Johnathon graduated from high school. He was self-employed in primarily construction and painting. Johnathon loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Although Johnathon was never married or had children, he had many good friends with whom he surrounded himself. His family and friends remember him as someone with a tender heart, a great sense of humor, and someone who would do anything to help a friend in need.
Johnathon is survived by his father, John Binninger, and stepmother Diann Binninger, two sisters, Cheryl (Darryl) Frey, and Tracy (Aaron) Morrison, and four stepsiblings, Billie Jo Peterson, Corey (Elizabeth) Sand, Crystal (Heather) Sand, Angela Healey, two maternal grandmothers, Florence Krohn and Sharon Fowler, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and an uncle. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Denise, who passed away in 2003, and maternal grandfather, Dennis Fowler. Please share condolences or make a memorial gift to assist with burial expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com or memorial gifts to assist with burial expenses can be sent to Furlong Funeral Chapel, 100 Carol don Court, Galena, IL 61036.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.