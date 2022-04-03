STOCKTON, Ill. — Kenneth L. Hess, 79, of Stockton, died on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Stockton, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton.

Hermann Funeral Home, of Stockton, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you