James W. Austin Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — James W. “Jim” Austin, 80, of Platteville, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.Funeral services will be held at a later date. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis Cuba-city-wis annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today