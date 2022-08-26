funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Aug 26, 2022 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kelly R. Behrens, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. today, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Phyllis J. Bergfeld, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.Kayne P. Clancy-Lincicum, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday at the chapel.Michael J. Dolphin, Cascade, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.Dawn J. Gloss, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.James Goetz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.Stephen Gulyash, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.Jean Hinds, Mankato, Minn. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.Patricia J. Kinsella, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.Richard J. Lehnhardt, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.Mary Dennis Lentsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the chapel.Gene Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Saturday, Aug. 27, American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St.Shannon Pins, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.Cleo M. Stenner, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: Noon today at the church.Kobe R. Vickerman-Barnes, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City.Lowell H. Wolter, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Michelle London Author email Follow Michelle London Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today guest866 Author email Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Kay Brimeyer Author email Follow Kay Brimeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.