GALENA, Ill. — Edna “Peach” F. Goerdt-Stark, 72, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and cherished sister passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Friends may gather from 3 to 5 PM, Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date.
She was born March 1, 1949, in Dubuque, IA the daughter of Herbert and Reva (Davis) Goerdt. Edna graduated from Senior High School with the class of 1968. After high school, she moved to Freeport, IL and, was employed by Micro-Switch for 37 years. Edna then worked at Liberty Village until her retirement in 2012. After retirement, she moved to Galena to be closer to all her sisters. In Galena, she lived at Prestwick apartments and became close to many people there and considered them family.
Peach loved her simple life with her family. She was an avid NASCAR, Green Bay Packer, and Chicago White Sox fan.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Micheal) Dash, and their children, Geoffry, Dale, Alexa, and Mariahna all of Lena, IL, a son Bradley Joe Stark of Freeport, IL, her sisters, Ruth (Mike) Huseman of Dubuque, Kathy (Jim) Richardson of Galena, Cindy (Mike) Guentherman of Menominee and Deanna (Darryl) Greene of Galena, a sister-in-law, Paula Goerdt of Bettendorf, IA and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved brother, Herb “Sam” Goerdt, and a nephew, Adam Paul Goerdt.
The family would like to thank doctors Farrell and Hermann, physician’s assistant, Tony Haier, Midwest Medical Center, and the staff of Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care not only to Peach but to her family.