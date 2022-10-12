Charles J. Schmit, 85, of Dubuque, IA formerly of East Dubuque, IL passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th at the East Dubuque Cemetery in East Dubuque, IL. Military honors will be accorded. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Charles was born on August 19, 1937 to Michael & Jeannette “Chick” (Franzen) Schmit in Dubuque, IA. He served in the US Army from 1956-1960 as a military police officer for 3 years in France. He married Lillian “Lilly” Meyer on August 4, 1978 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, IL. He worked for John Deere Dubuque Works for 8 years and later in the security department for the Packing House from 1983-2004, and retired from the Dubuque Casino & Race Track in 2005 as a shift supervisor of the security department. Charles enjoyed golfing, an avid card player, traveling, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Charles is survived by a sister-in-law, Geneva Schmit of Dubuque, IA; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lillian (April 29, 2017) and 2 brothers, Robert & Donald Schmit. In lieu of plants & flowers a Charles J. Schmit Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Charles Schmit Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.