GALENA, Ill. — Daniel Joseph (Dan) Rigdon, 65, of Galena, IL, passed away at 3:06 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center.
Private family services will be held Thursday, December 17, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL. A public graveside service will be in Pilot Knob Cemetery, rural Galena, at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Dan was born on September 12, 1955, in Dubuque IA, the eldest of six children to Richard (Dick) and Jeanette (Goldhagen) Rigdon.
Dan graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1974 and attended Loras College in Dubuque IA. While a 4 year starter for the Duhawks, he was known as the “Gentle Giant” and went on to earn Division III — 2nd Team All American Honors.
Dan was employed at Kelly Springfield in Freeport, IL, until his retirement in 2010. He was also a major contributor to the family business, J&D Sporting Goods and Marine in Galena, IL.
He was extremely proud of his nieces and nephews. Whether it was in the gym, the stadium or the theater, he loved to attend their events and cheer them on. His godchildren were always spoiled with generous and thoughtful gifts.
Dan is survived by his siblings, Jim (Sharon), of Galena, IL, Ann (Jim Zeal), of Marion, IA, Jon (Lisa), of East Dubuque, IL, and Ken (Lynn), of Dubuque, IA. Along with nieces and nephews, Lindsy (Tim Vincent), Tim, Troy, Ryan, Ashley (Dylan Stierman), Kaley (Matt Burgmeier), Zachary, Jackson Rigdon and Jeff (Jodi), Jacob (Michelle) and Andrew (Katy) Zeal, as well as 12 great nieces and nephews.
Waiting to greet Dan are his parents, grandparents and his brother, Tim.
Dan’s family would like to thank the staff at Bell Tower Assisted Living, East Dubuque, IL and MercyOne for their caring attention to Dan
