Herbert H. “Herb” Imbus, 79, of Dubuque, formerly of Menominee, IL, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Unity Point Health-The Finley Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group facebook page.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where there will be a prayer/reflection service at 6:00 p.m. There will also be a Walk Through visitation from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Due to the Covid-19 virus, facemasks and social distancing will be enforced and no more than 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time.
Herb was born on March 21, 1941, in Menominee Twp. of Jo Daviess County, the son of Henry and Mary (Vogt) Imbus. He was previously employed at Flexsteel Industries for approximately 30 years, retiring in 1997. Herb was a former member of Teamsters Local #1861.
He enjoyed archery, bow hunting, fishing, hunting, camping, in general the outdoors, and occasional trips to the casino. Herb was the road manager for his son Brian for several years following his retirement.
Surviving are two children, Brian (Stacy Cockrell) Imbus and Kelly Imbus, both of Dubuque, IA; 4 grandchildren, Jasmine, Brysen, Jayda and Aviannah; his partner/companion, Shirley Foster, of Dubuque; his siblings, Mary Agnes Melssen, of Potosi, WI, Bob (Marian) Imbus, of Luana, IA, Don (Rose) Imbus, of Menominee, Doris (Bob) Watkins, of Springfield, MO, Jim (fiancée, Nancy Miller) Imbus, of Menominee, Joyce (Pat) Powers, of Dubuque, IA, Dan (Linda) Imbus, of Menominee, and Nancy Roepke, of East Dubuque; his sister-in-law, Diane Imbus, of Dubuque, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary; a grandson, Tysen; two brothers, Jerry and Art Imbus.
Herb’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Finley Hospital for the wonderful care given to their father.
In lieu of flowers, a Herbert H. Imbus memorial fund has been established.
