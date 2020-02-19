SOLON, Iowa — Jane Eileen Heiar, 54, of Solon, Iowa, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her home, after succumbing to a chronic illness, a failing heart.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jane was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Raphael, with Rev. Father Greg Bahl as the Celebrant. Entombment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Jane was born on a brilliant sunny day on December 4, 1965, in Dubuque, the daughter of Merlin and Eileen Savary Heiar. Jane was intelligent, graduating from the University of Iowa College of Nursing, where she earned her RN-BSN degree with high honors. Jane specialized in obstetrics and high-risk labor and delivery.
During a portion of her career, she was a travel nurse, and received hundreds of notes of gratitude from women all over the U.S. for her compassionate skilled care. She had a tender heart, and often cared for animals in need. She loved to laugh and be included in fun and would do anything for anybody. She loved music, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and water, beaches, and boating. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Raphael.
Survivors include two brothers, Kurt (Laura Strait) Heiar, of North Liberty, and John Heiar, of Solon, IA; a sister, Kris (Robert Newman) Heiar-Newman, of Lake Forest, IL; two nephews, Jordan Heiar Newman, and Cody John Heiar Newman; as well as her nephew-cat, Squeeks.
She was preceded in death by her father, Merlin, in 1994, and her mother, Eileen, in 2018, for whom she never stopped grieving, and her beloved dog, Beau. The loss of her mother broke Jane’s heart.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service was in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to The Heiar Family, at P.O. Box 555 North Liberty, Iowa 52317.