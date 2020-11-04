With heartfelt sorrow and loving memories, we are announcing the passing of Kaye “Nick” B. Slocum, at age 84. Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all he met.
Dad passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque. Nick was born in Cedar Rapids, the son of Dale and Emma Jane Slocum.
Due to COVID, there will be no funeral services at this time; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Nick attended Roosevelt High school in Cedar Rapids graduating with the class of 1955 and went on to attain his Electronic Communications Technician degree at Kirkwood. He retired from Rockwell Collins after 40 years of employment in Quality Control, while also serving in the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
No words can sum up one man’s life when everything he did, he did to the fullest. Everything from long walks with the love of his life, Kathy, to speed skating with the Hawkeye Speed Skating club, bike tours with the Hawkeye Bicycle Association, the YMCA, the Salvation Army Senior board, racquetball, pickle-ball, fishing and birdwatching on the back deck; were some of his favorite hobbies.
Nick will always be remembered for his humor, his crazy antics, his great love for his family, and being a jack-of-all-trades. Dad taught us all so much throughout his life, a little bit of him will continue to live on because of this.
Nick is survived by his wife Kathleen Ann Slocum; four children, Michele “Dennis” Hahn, of Amana, Colette Stocks-Slocum, of Cedar Rapids, Valerie “Kelly” Allen, of Peosta, Nicholas Slocum, of Dubuque; Twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Emma Jane Slocum; and sister, JoAnn Blazek.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be donated to the Salvation Army, Dubuque, Iowa.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, in Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family.