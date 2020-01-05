FARLEY, Iowa — Florabelle A. “Babe” Kluesner, 95, of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Babe will be held on 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding and Rev. Steve Rosonke concelebrating, and assisting Deacon Dan O’Connell. Burial will be held in St. Clement Cemetery in Bankston. Visitation for Babe will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. and Farley American Legion Post #650 will meet in a body at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Monday, also at the funeral home.
She was born June 10, 1924, in Bankston, daughter of Frank and Amelia (Ovel) Osterhaus. She grew up on a farm near Bankston and attended grade school and high school St. Clements Catholic grade school and high schools in Bankston. During her high school years, Babe was the cheerleading captain for the St. Clement’s champion girls’ basketball team.
On June 11, 1945, she was united in marriage to Merlin Kluesner at St. Clements Catholic Church in Bankston, Iowa. He preceded her in death in October 28, 1987. Together they farmed near Bankston. They retired to Dyersville in 1980. Babe moved to Farley in 1996, where she enjoyed many great years.
Babe will be remembered by many as she touched many lives in a positive way in her 95 years. She will be especially remembered for her “Blue eyes” and sparkles that she enjoyed wearing, whether it was jewelry, scarves or clothing. She always glowed. Babe was a fashion diva even at age 95!
Babe was a member of the St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa, and a member of the St. Joseph’s Altar and Rosary Society and a former member of the Catholic Daughters of America’s Presentation Court #1460.
Those left to cherish her memories include her nine children, Diana (Terry) Hosch, Tom (Mary) Kluesner, both of Dubuque, IA, Casey Kluesner, of Epworth, IA, Neal (Connie) Kluesner, Joe (Janet) Kluesner, all of Bankston, Bev (Dick) Anstoetter, of Farley, IA, Sheila (Kevin) Tegeler, of Dyersville, Kelly (Krisanne) Kluesner, of Dubuque, IA, and Terry (Lynn) Kluesner, of Dyersville, IA.
Babe’s pride and joy were her 26 grandchildren (who were all her favorites), Paula Huff, Pat Hosch, Ben, Matt & Nate Kluesner, Erin Meyer, Kara Urbain, Kortney Glickert, Jesse, Josh and Jordan Kluesner, Kristin McCarthy, Amy Flynn, Kevin, Michael, Ryan and Luke Kluesner, Nick Knepper, Katie Moltzan, Robbie and Tony Anstoetter, Sarah Tegeler, Ryan and Alex Funke and Nicole and Lauren Kluesner; 27 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson. She was also looking forward to welcoming 4 new great-grandchildren this year and a second great-great-grandchild. Babe will always be remembered by her grandkids as “Granny Babe” and/or “Grandma Sparkles.”
She is also preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Frances (Hermsen) Osterhaus; her son, Robert Kluesner in January 27, 1963; son-in-law, John Knepper in 1990; four sisters, Clarinda (George) Klostermann, Sylvia (Ed) Breitbach, Evelyn (Joe) Friedman and Verna (LeRoy) Klosterman; two brothers, Wilfred Osterhaus (in infancy) and Cletus (Emerald) Osterhaus; her father and mother-in-law, Peter and Katherine Kluesner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry (Donna) Kluesner, Sylvester (Marie) Kluesner, Bernard (Dorothy) Kluesner and Mary Catherine Kluesner.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque (especially her favorite CNA Stacy Demmer of “Farley”), Dr. Viner, Dr. Kumor, the other Doctors and Nurses at Grand River Medical Group and the staff of Hospice of Dubuque for all their love and compassionate care and kindness.
