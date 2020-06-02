BELMONT, Wis. — Douglas A. Nodolf, 68, of Belmont, Wisconsin, passed away, peacefully at home, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, Wisconsin. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the cemetery, where social distancing will be respected. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Doug was born August 10, 1951, in Platteville, WI, to Robert H. and Patricia (McDermott) Nodolf. He graduated from Belmont High School in 1969. On July 17, 1971, he married his high school sweetheart, Pamela (Alt) Nodolf, at St. Philomena’s Catholic Church in Belmont, WI. At the age of 16, he started driving milk trucks for his father. He continued his trucking career with Wm. Eustice & Sons, McMorhan Trucking, and then purchased his own milk truck where he hauled for Swiss Valley for 16 years. Doug later went on to work for Nelson Division, Schumacher Trucking, and in recent years for QLF Dodgeville, until he became ill. Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing and time spent at the Belmont Sportsmen’s Club where he was a member. He looked forward to family vacations to Chetek and trips to Nashville with friends. He was a fan of the Badgers, Packers and NASCAR. Doug’s most favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to watch them play sports.
Doug is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pam; children, Christa (Peter) Weghorn, Jaime (Tim Carey) Nodolf, James “JD” (Niki) Nodolf and Danielle (Rusty) Lynch; grandchildren, Jackson Nodolf-Carey, Makayla (Grant) Garvey, Jade and Madison Nodolf, and Brendan and Brock Lynch; great-grandchildren, Brier and Boyer Garvey; sisters, Cheree (Guy) Schurz and Jane Ware; mother-in-law, Joyce Alt; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Terry (Brian) Stannard, Allen (Sonja) Alt, and Susan (Doug O.) Nodolf; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Patricia Nodolf; grandchildren, Faith Lynch and Samantha Nodolf-Carey; grandparents, Alphonse “Dick” and Florence Nodolf and Joseph and Mary Gladys McDermott; and father-in-law, Gerald Alt.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Dr. Daniel Mulkerin, Alison Ragatz PA-C, Michelle Hauser PA-C, Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care — Southern Wisconsin, especially Jessica and Rylie for their compassionate care and support; and the continued support of our neighbors and friends.