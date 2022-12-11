Guy Allen Gard Jr, 24, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on December 2nd, 2022 due to heart complications.
Visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12th, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush Street Dubuque, IA.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13th, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with Fr. Thomas McDermott and Fr. David Schatz officiating. A private entombment will be held at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA is assisting the family.
Guy Jr. was born on February 14th, 1998, to Guy Sr. and Kelly Gard in Dubuque, IA. While at Senior High School he participated in football, baseball, and track. He graduated from Senior High School in 2016 with honors, and was a member of the National Honors Society.
He went on to study Business in Management Information Systems at Iowa State University. Guy Jr. started his first job at Staples as tech. support and sales associate in 2018. He then furthered his career in information technical support in 2020 at Westmark Enterprises, and then was promoted to applications administrator.
He was a loving, compassionate, fun, and exploratory person with a magnetic personality, and had a skill for bringing people together. He was always eager to debate and question; he had a desire to understand and explore every avenue.
His hobbies included gaming, building his own computers, golfing, reading, vacationing, playing (and normally beating) his friends & family at chess, and spending time with family & his many friends.
He was a loving son and brother with a dear group of friends that he treasured like family. He will be remembered for his positive outlook, genuine smile, and love for everyone. He will be truly missed.
Guy Jr. is survived by his father, Guy Sr, mother, Kelly Gard, his grandfather Keith Phillips (Marsha) of New Boston, IL, three brothers; Gregg (Beverly) Gard of La Qunta, CA, Jeff (Krystle) Gard of Portland, OR, Paul Gard (Addy) of Dubuque, IA, three nephews; Kai, Byron, and Everest of Portland, OR, Uncles and Aunts; Gary Gard of Omaha, NE, Barb Gard of Lincoln NE, Jamie Schultz of Peoria, AZ, Kathy Wolfa of Fernadina Beach, FL, Kim and John Shafer of Moline, IL, Karen and Tim Menage of Rock Island, IL, Brandy and Jamie Whipple of Colona, IL, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Joseph and Lyola Gard, grandmother, Shirley Phillips, and Aunt and Uncle, Joseph R Gard, and Glenann (Gard) Schultz.
In lieu of flowers there has been a Guy Gard Jr. memorial fund established.
