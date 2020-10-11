HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sandy A. Stienstra, 79, of Hazel Green, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, with Fr. Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are asked to wear face masks and social distancing guidelines are to be followed.
Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Sandy was born on June 30, 1941, to John & Kathryn (Bauer) Heim in Galena, IL. She graduated from Galena High School in 1959 and married John “Bill” Stienstra on September 19, 1959, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena.
Sandy worked on the farm side by side with her husband Bill and after selling the farm driving semi cross country together.
She was a beautiful example of how to live and love. She endured so much pain and adversity in her life, but lived her life for Jesus. May she now rest in His arms, Home for eternity.
Sandy enjoyed her flower garden, shopping trips with her sisters, her beloved dog, Lexi, and recently going to hockey games of the Dubuque Fighting Saints; but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sandy is survived by two children, Sheri (Marty) Berning and Kevin (special friend, Mindy) Stienstra, both of Hazel Green; six grandchildren, Jenna (fiancée, Jesse Bartell) Stienstra, Adam (Lynn) Berning, Alex (Gabbie) Berning, Scott (Michelle) Berning, Kyle & Aubrey Berning; seven great-grandchildren, Persi, Callista, Emery, Maeva, Adelyn, Elias & Keagan; four sisters, Janice Lisk, Connie (Jerry) McCabe, Margy Miller & Nancy (John) Phillips; three brothers, John (Deb) Heim, Bob (Geri) Heim & Dan (Luanne) Heim; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill (November 6, 2006); a daughter, Susan (February 16, 1983); a nephew, Chad Schubert; and two brothers-in-law, Melvin Lisk and Ray Miller.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Sandy A. Stienstra Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carrie Wiegel for her compassionate care given to Mom for the last few years.