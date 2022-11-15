LA MOTTE, Iowa — Carol Marie Althoff, 71, of La Motte, Iowa passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17th, 2022, at Saint Joseph Key West Church with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 2:45 p.m.
Carol was born on June 23, 1951, in Dubuque the daughter of Kenneth and Monica (Donahue) Pancratz. She attended Cascade Aquin High School and Graduated from Nursing College in Rock Island, IL. She then worked in Milwaukee as a registered Nurse for six months before moving back to Dubuque. On February 22, 1975, she married Ron Althoff and together they shared 47 years until Ron’s passing this past March.
She worked at Finley Hospital in Dubuque for 35 years and later at Dubuque Internal Medicine, along with working on the farm and being a full-time mother to her four sons, and later a devoted grandmother. She was a great supporter of the Zwingle Recreation Association and could often be found cutting grass at the ball fields.
Carol loved being a grandma, which kept her very busy. If a child or grandchild had a unique interest, she made them personalized projects from snuggly pillow to a 3D cardboard PacMan maze. She visited comic bookstores, sat through hundreds of ball games and watched danced recitals and horse-riding events. She loved spending time with her family as well as lifelong friends known as the “Trolls”.
In retirement, she kept a steady monthly schedule of lunch dates with the Trolls, Otter Creek Ladies, Finley Retirees, nursing friends and a multitude of special people whose lives she touched over the years.
For several years, she enjoyed a routine of Sunday church, breakfast with her siblings followed up by a visit to Menards with Betty and Elenor.
She is survived by her three sons Marty (Stephanie) Althoff of Robins, Iowa, Greg (Kay) Althoff of LaMotte, and B.J. “Brian” Althoff of Dubuque; her seven grandchildren Ryan, Andy, Toby, Elliott, Hannah, Henry, and Gracelin “Gracie”; a sister Lois Pancratz of Dubuque, three brothers, Jim (Jeannie Ambrosy) Pancratz of Dubuque Mike Pancratz of Zwingle, and Tom (Katie) Pancratz of Eldridge.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her son Scott Althoff in 2002 and her husband Ronnie on March 14, 2022.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Inspiration Stables
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Jackson County for all their wonderful care and compassion they gave to Carol.
