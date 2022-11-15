LA MOTTE, Iowa — Carol Marie Althoff, 71, of La Motte, Iowa passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17th, 2022, at Saint Joseph Key West Church with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 2:45 p.m.

