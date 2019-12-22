DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Lucille D. “Lou” Lucy Kaiser, 87, of Dickeyville, Wis., died December 21, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Friends may call 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis. There will be a parish wake service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church before the service.