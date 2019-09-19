SPRINGBROOK, Iowa — Terry J. Kilburg, 53, of Springbrook, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., surrounded by his family.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Springbrook. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Belle-vue, Iowa. Visitation will continue from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial with military honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will take place at the church cemetery.
Terry was born in Dubuque on February 3, 1966. On February 22, 1966, he was placed in the loving arms of Alice (Sieverding) and Lorin Kilburg. Terry was a 1984 graduate of Marquette High School and a member of the baseball team. He joined the U.S. Army Rangers and served in the 101st Airborne Division, where he dutifully served in Germany, Egypt and Panama. After his service to the U.S. military, he was employed at Innovative Ag Services in Andrew, Iowa, and later worked at Cloos & Sons in Springbrook. Terry also served as a firefighter for the Springbrook and Andrew Fire departments, as well as assisting EMT responders, and he was a member of Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting darts and being in the outdoors. His kind heart and helpful nature continued after death, as his organs were donated to the Gift of Life Program in Ann Arbor. Terry’s final gift of organ donation restored life’s promise for several families and gives honor to the precious gift of life.
Survivors include Terry’s mother, Alice Kilburg; his children, Jessup Kilburg (fiancee, Samantha Hanson), Mikayla Kilburg (significant other, Jeremy Cruse), and future granddaughter, Tyler, and Nick Kilburg; and his sisters, Jane (Dave) Heiar, Judy (Dave) Herrig, Carole (Joe) Kies and Barb (John) Flammang. He is also survived by his loving and dedicated friend, Julia Boop; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Terry’s earthly struggles and pain have ended, and he is welcomed into eternal rest by his dad, Lorin Kilburg; grandparents, Melvin and Luella Kilburg, and Cletus and Clara Sieverding; and numerous other relatives.
Terry’s family would like to express deep gratitude to the St. Joseph Hospital staff in Ann Arbor for their compassionate and expert care. The doctors and nurses in the ICU and the pastoral team offered ever-present dedication and concern. In addition, the Michigan Gift of Life Team provided extraordinary support in navigating the journey of organ donation, especially the “Honor Walk,” which was a moving tribute as Terry left the hospital to become an organ donor. Memorials to honor Terry’s life may be made to Springbrook Fire & EMS or to a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.