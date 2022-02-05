Sister Rachel (Petra) Berns, OSF, 98, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Clare House in Dubuque.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Rachel will be held 1:00 pm Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests may participate via livestream at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans.
Sister Rachel was born September 21, 1923, in Garnavillo, IA, the daughter of Herman and Anna (Hoeger) Berns.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1941 and made final profession of vows August 10, 1947. Sister received her bachelor’s degree in education at Loras College, Dubuque, IA. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Stacyville, Bancroft, Earlville, and at Sacred Heart and Holy Ghost both in Dubuque. Sister also served at St. Timothy in Minneapolis, MN and in Illinois at St. Mary of the Woods, Chicago, Melrose Park, and Niles.
Survivors include her nieces, nephews, and Francisan sisters..
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Isabelle (Francis) Bortscheller, Eunice Berns, Marcella Berns, OSF, Mary (Herbert) Koopman, Teresa (Magnus) Schnepf, and Ann (James) McTaggert; her brothers, Benedict Berns, Sylvester (Kathryn Berns Backhaus) Berns, and Cyril (Mary Berns Eulberg) Berns.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.