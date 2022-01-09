Lester R. Cummer, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today; and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan 10, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Darlene C. Fangmann, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Roger J. Forst, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 4 p.m. today; and after 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien.
Alice P. Freiburger, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 with a Scripture service and rosary at 2:30 p.m., Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Adele F. Furlong, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Church of the Resurrection.
Wendy S. Gress-Yearous, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Linda M. Parkins, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
John J. Reding, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Church of the Nativity.
Dorothy S. Schwantes, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lester A. Weber, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. today with a wake service at 5 p.m., St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at the church.
Dale Weiland, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Anna L. Wood, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.