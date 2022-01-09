Margaret E. (Hochhausen) Laugesen, age 99, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 12:35 p.m., on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Margaret’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 6:00 p.m. There will also be visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., on Tuesday before Mass at Holy Trinity Church. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. The family requests that everyone attending either event wear a face mask and social distance. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Margaret was born on April 6, 1922, in the Govenor’s house at the Nelson Dewey farm in Cassville, Wisconsin, daughter of Albert and Margaret (Kirschbaum) Hochhausen. She grew up in Cassville where she would meet a handsome young man who was drafted into the service. She would wait 5 long years for his return and eventually they would marry. Margaret was united in marriage to the love of her life, Willis Laugesen, on November 6, 1945, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville. After they wed, she happily became a devoted full time wife and mom raising their 6 children. The couple was blessed with 47 years of marriage before Willis passed away on March 18, 1993. Margaret was a faith filled and patriotic woman. She was a long time member of Holy Trinity Church. She said the rosary daily and read her bible regularly. She was also active with the VFW Auxiliary, the Disabled Vets Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary, selling poppies for several years. During WWII Margaret served her country by working at Farley & Loetcher as a riveter on locker boxes for the WACs. Family always came 1st in Margaret’s life and she truly cherished time spent with the children and grandchildren. She was very generous with both her time and talents and was an advocate for all. Margaret was always willing to open her home to anyone in need. She was also very artistic and enjoyed china painting. We are extremely grateful for the 99 years that Margaret has graced this Earth. She was an outgoing woman with a personality that made people feel at ease and comfortable. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she has touched throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Margaret’s memory include her children, Mary Ann (Wayne) Konrardy, Dubuque, IA, Daniel (Debbie) Laugesen, Dubuque, IA, Mark (Julie) Laugesen, Asbury, IA, Mike (Nancy) Laugesen, Dubuque, IA, Bill (Mary) Laugesen, Dubuque, IA and Gary Laugesen, Sherrill, IA; her 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law, Lila Hochhausen, Cassville, WI, Lois Wood, Cassville, WI, Lucille Laugesen, Fort Collins, CO, Opal Turner, Dubuque, IA and Eileen Laugesen, Lancaster, WI.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willis Laugesen; her siblings, John (Mary) Hochhausen, Irene (Maynard) Flitsch, Julius “Jupe” Hochhausen and Leona (Louie) Miner; her sister-in-law, Loxie Dodd; and her brothers-in-law, Lorraine Laugesen, Dale (Janice) Laugesen, Lawrence Laugesen, Eugene (Carol) Laugesen, Dean Wood and Harlan Turner.
Margaret’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Stonehill for all of their kind and compassionate care of Margaret, they became her 2nd family. Also thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for making Margaret’s final journey a peaceful one.
In lieu of flowers, the family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Margaret’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Margaret Laugesen Family, which will be given to her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.