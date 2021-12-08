Dyan M. Burke, age 70, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on Dec. 4, 2021, at the home of her sister, surrounded by her loving family. To honor Dyan’s life, her Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th Street in Dubuque. Dyan’s memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. A private family burial will be held at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Dyan’s family.
Dyan was born on July 8, 1951, in Dubuque, IA, a daughter to Clarence M. and Mary C. (Noesges) Hirsch. Dyan was a graduate of Wahlert High School class of 1969, then attended and graduated from Capri Cosmetology College. She worked for 18 years in different salons in Dubuque, lastly at Style Masters until 1988. Eventually she found her way into her new circle of friends at Thermolyne (Thermo-Fisher). Dyan worked there for 23 years until they closed, and was then employed at Anderson Window and Door. She also worked part-time at Econofoods, and most recently had invested over 7 years in the wine and spirits department at Hy-Vee in Asbury, until her recent cancer diagnosis became an unfortunate reality. She always had a determined spirit, and her home life was no different than her work life, always giving 100%. Dyan has served as treasurer of her condo association for over 17 years. In her free-time, she enjoyed both reading and music. Fiction novels were among her favorites, and some classic rock would always provide a relaxing mood in her heart and soul. She was also one of the original members of the 1969 Lunch Club, and Thermo-Fisher retirement lunch group.
It’s difficult to imagine a world without Dyan’s bright and loving spirit by our side and we pray that the beautiful memories which she leaves behind will help to heal the broken hearts we possess today. Thank you, Dyan, for continually being a positive influence in the world around you and may the Lord hold you safely in His loving hands until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Dyan include her son, Brandon (Shauna) Burke, Murrieta, CA; grandchildren, Addison and Derek Burke, Murrieta, CA; siblings, Gary ( Lynn) Hirsch, Bettendorf, IA, Donna (Greg Welp) Slade-Welp, Dubuque, IA; nieces and nephew, Nealie (Bryce) Hill, Oswego, Illinois, Kelly (Laura Reed) Latham, Lakewood, Colorado, Roger (Gina Gerleman) Slade, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; decades long friends, Jan (Mike Filitti) Gehrig, Clinton, IA, Connie (Garry Knight) Felderman, Melbourne, Austrailia; and so many other friends, especially Jeanette Steger, Helen Whiley, Carla Schmitz-Clemen, Mark Renier and Dan Adams.
Dyan was preceded in death by her parents, and beloved pet, “D.J.”
Dyan’s family would like to thank Amber Kemp at Medical Associates, the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Chris W., for all of their professional and compassionate care.
”Thanks to everyone for your prayers, cards, flowers, text messages and visits. They were all very much appreciated! And a special thank you to my co-workers at the Asbury Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits.”
Online condolences may be shared with Dyan’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.