Constance M. Basso, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Sharon J. Belden, Elkader, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Garnavillo Community Center.

Douglas H. Dickman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, St. Gabriel’s Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Ruth M. Esser Recker, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

Carol J. Forrest, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.

Julie Habel, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.

Alverna C. Haverland, Dickeyville, Wis. -- Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Mary M. Heim, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.

Thomas Jaeger, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.

Jackie Merkes, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.

Cindy Meyer, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg.

