ASBURY, Iowa — Stephen Charles Petsch, 72, of Asbury, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Asbury from natural causes.
Private family services will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Entombment will take place in the Resurrection Garden Mausoleum at Mount Calvary Cemetery. We encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Stephen’s family.
Stephen was born November 4, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Harold W. and Rosemary J. (Jogerst) Petsch. On October 13, 1977, he married Mary Kay Nicks in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She passed away on September 21, 2001.
Stephen graduated from Dubuque Senior High School.
He worked as a machinist for Dubuque Stamp for over 30 years until his retirement.
Stephen enjoyed cooking, outdoor activities including backpacking, walking and golfing, boating on the river and sporting events. He was an avid Hawkeyes fan. One of Stephen’s greatest attributes was his determination to be a very hard worker at whatever he was doing.
Survivors include five brothers, Mark Petsch, of Clinton, Iowa, David Petsch, of McGregor, Iowa, Daniel Petsch, of Dubuque, Dr. Philip (Dr. Rhonda) Petsch, of Montague, Mich., and Joel (Candi) Petsch, of Asbury; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Kay.
The family would like to thank Stephen’s neighbors for always helping & supporting him these past couple of years.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Stephen’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.