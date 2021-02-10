Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Myrna M. Clark, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Wis.
Herbert H. Imbus, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 12:45 p.m. today, Nativity BVM Menominee Church, Menominee, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today at the church.
James T. Kane, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Pauline J. Kelsey, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Alice M. Loney, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Sandra M. Ries, Central City, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Services: 1 p.m. Friday, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood.
Joseph A. Vlazny, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona, Iowa; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, Norway Lutheran Church of God, St. Olaf, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.