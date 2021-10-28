GALENA, Ill. — William M. “Bill” Gehrts, 67, of Galena, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at MercyOne, surrounded by his wife and children.
Bill was born September 29, 1954 in Cedar Rapids, IA to William and Evelyn (Phillips) Gehrts. Bill grew up in Galena, IL and spent his entire life living in the town he loved so much. Bill attended St. Mary’s Catholic School through eighth grade and graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1972. After graduation, Bill attended technical school in Des Moines, IA and returned in 1974 to start his career at John Deere Dubuque Works.
Bill’s younger (wilder) years were spent bowling, socializing with friends at all of the local Galena haunts and no doubt driving his motorcycle way too fast for what he would have ever admitted to his kids. Bill loved listening to the Sunshine band, especially when they played at the Palace. He fondly remembered his group of friends having their own spot where they would sit at the Palace.
Bill married Diane Krug on September 30, 1978 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Schapville, IL. Bill always joked with Diane that he “rescued her from the sticks” when he married her, but Diane knew better.
Bill worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for nearly 43 years, retiring in April 2017. Bill formed many friendships over the years with his Deere colleagues. Throughout his career, Bill was given the opportunity to travel to various places in the U.S. and Canada, and he always brought back a souvenir for each of his children. Bill was extremely dedicated to his work and lifting up his employees to do their best work. He held immense pride in his job. After retirement, he kept in touch with many of his former colleagues and enjoyed their company.
Generous with his time, Bill served on many committees and organizations over the years, including regional commissioner of the local AYSO soccer program, Galena school board, Galena Historic Preservation Commission and president and vice president of Shepherd of the Hills church council. He was also a member of the Galena Elks #882 and was inducted into the Northwest Illinois Sports Hall of Fame for his support of the Galena High School football program over the years. It brought Bill so much joy to serve his community and church congregation.
Every year, Bill looked forward to the family’s weeklong trip to Hayward, WI. Bill’s family had visited Hayward for decades, and it was a tradition that Bill and Diane wanted to continue with their children and grandchildren. That tradition has spanned 40+ years. The Northwoods of Wisconsin, particularly Spider Lake, were like a second home to Bill. Vacations were spent boating, fishing, laughing and making lifelong memories. Bill always enjoyed this vacation time with his family, even if the fish weren’t biting.
Bill also loved the holidays. He decorated the house and yard for nearly every holiday. By far, Christmas was his favorite time of the year and the number of outdoor decorations grew every year, much to his wife and children’s loving annoyance. Bill could have given Clark Griswold from Christmas Vacation a run for his money and we’re sure Jo-Carroll Energy was thankful for his patronage. Bill’s holiday decorations were always meant to bring a smile to someone’s face, both young and old.
He somehow found time to watch Pittsburgh Steelers football games, even when swearing them off for good when they were having a losing season. His radio was always playing the Beatles, and it wasn’t unusual to see him on one of his four (yes, four!) John Deere lawnmowers, each of which had a specific purpose (or so he said).
Bill loved his wife and children dearly, but the center of his universe was his grandson Knox and granddaughters Harper and Zoey. He spoiled them wholeheartedly and at every opportunity, buying candy, toys and Happy Meals whenever their hearts desired. Bill could never say no to his grandkids (even when Diane and his kids sternly told him to) and Knox, Harper and Zoey had him wrapped around their fingers. He always told his grandkids they could do no wrong (again, Diane and the kids knew better) and he was completely devoted to loving his grandchildren with all of his heart. We will always remind Knox, Harper and Zoey how much Grandpa loved them.
Bill’s kindness, generosity and integrity were pillars of his character. He was the best husband, dad, granddad, brother, uncle and friend that anyone could ask for. Bill always put others first, without want of recognition. To put it simply, he just wanted to make this world a better place.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Diane, daughters Amy (Jason) Wiegard and Kari Gehrts, both of Galena, and Justin (Tracy) Gehrts, of Grove City, OH. Bill is also survived by his three grandchildren, his pride and joy, Knox and Harper Wiegard and Zoey Gehrts. Bill is survived by his three sisters, Tracy Gehrts, Gretchen (Tim) Wienen and Anne (John) Huber, all of Galena, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and in-laws. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn, and his mother and father in-law, Elisabeth and Oscar Krug.
In lieu of flowers, a Bill Gehrts Memorial Fund has been established to distribute among organizations that were important to Bill.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 29th from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Schapville, IL and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th. Funeral services will follow at 10:30, with Pastor Jim Mehltretter officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Miller-Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is assisting the family.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Stephanie Helmer, her team, and the ICU nurses at MercyOne for their tireless care and compassion during this difficult time. A special thank you to Pastor Jim Mehltretter for his prayers and presence at the hospital.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.