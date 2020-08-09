POTOSI, Wis. — Robert G. “Bob” Stelpflug, age 90, of Potosi, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
He was born on May 8, 1930, the son of Bernard and Margaret (Siepker) Stelpflug. Bob attended St. Andrew Catholic School, graduating in 1948. Following graduation, he was employed in Dubuque for a few years. On September 17, 1955, Bob was united in marriage to Joanne Weis at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. After their marriage, they rented a farm near Lancaster before purchasing the family farm in Tennyson. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Potosi School Board for several years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and 4-wheeler rides in the woods.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joanne; three sons, Gary (Chris), Patrick (Karla) and Doug (Erin) Stelpflug; 13 grandchildren, Ben, Andrea, Danielle, Jeff, Dusty, Jackie, Derek, Tristan, Felicia, Lily, Noah, Kasey and Evey; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Leo (Betty) Stelpflug; a sister-in-law, Marie Stelpflug; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie; a grandson, Joseph; his siblings, Cyril (Mary Ellen), Harold, Cletus (Eileen) Stelpflug, and Jeanette (Gene) Johnsen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services all at the church.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Robert G. Stelpflug Memorial Fund has been established.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is entrusted with his care.