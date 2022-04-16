Lumilda “Lu” Frommelt, 92, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Rev. Steven Garner will officiate. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Lumilda was born March 1, 1930, the daughter of John and Mary (Herrig) Muenster. She grew up in St. Catherine’s, and married George Frommelt on October 22, 1960 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2003. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She loved being a grandma and great-grandma, and was known as “Grandma Gertie” and “Milda”. Lu enjoyed sewing and knitting and had a very strong Catholic faith.
Lumilda is survived by her daughter Aimee (Gene) Manternach, her daughter Nina (Dave) Bergthold, her son Greg (Nicki) Frommelt, her son Brian (Pam) Frommelt, her daughter Shawna (Jay) Cone. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Joe Muenster, John (Bobbi) Muenster, and Barb (Bob) Armstrong; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.