Sheryl L. Butson, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
William L. Cramer, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Jamison Daniel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Hills and Dales, 1011 Davis St.
Norma J. Engelken, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Henry J. Grishkowsky, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, Trinity Lutheran Church, Elizabeth, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Edward G. Heiring, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.
Thomas Helling, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Chapel.
Marilyn M. Herold, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Tammy J. Lange, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 4, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton.
Eileen A. Laugesen, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Michael McGuire, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Jeanette M. Roesch, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Bethlehem Evangelical and Reformed Church, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Viola J. Roling, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Fred Ruef, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.
Michael A. Wallace Sr., Platteville, Wis. — Service: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Michael Wallace Jr. residence, 741 N. Adams St., Lancaster, Wis.