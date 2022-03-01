LANCASTER, Wis. — Mary Anne Hoffman, 84, of Lancaster, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with a parish rosary service at 3:45 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery.

