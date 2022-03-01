Mary Anne Hoffman Telegraph Herald Mar 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LANCASTER, Wis. — Mary Anne Hoffman, 84, of Lancaster, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with a parish rosary service at 3:45 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster.Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lancaste-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today