Growing up on a farm, Al learned the value of hard work and persistence at an early age. He used those lessons to build a successful business providing windows that are on scores of public, private and commercial buildings throughout Dubuque and the region. Al’s reputation as an ethical businessman earned him the respect of employees and customers alike, and his legacy continues in the business under the guidance of his sons and grandson. As a boy, Al became a St. Louis Cardinals fan in a family of Cubs fans and remained a devoted lifelong fan. Al played a variety of sports as a young man but golf became his passion as an adult. He and Rose enjoyed playing in Dubuque in the summers and in warmer locales in the winters, eventually spending several months each winter on the Texas Gulf Coast where they made many friends among other “Winter Texans.” Al also enjoyed fishing, progressing from local tributaries to Minnesota lakes to remote Canadian spots accessible only by air or water. Al loved a good joke, relished the memories of well-played pranks, and was known to be a gentle tease to his dozens of nieces and nephews.
As Al was readying for retirement, he lost his sight. Unable to enjoy golf, he adapted to this change with remarkable grace. His player piano became the source of great joy as he accumulated hundreds of piano rolls, which he repaired and then played for family and friends, accompanying them in his strong, clear voice. He continued to enjoy playing cards, especially when there was a wager involved, teaching his grandchildren to play poker and starting a weekly game at Assisi Village.
Al was a longtime member of the 3rd and 4th degree Knights of Columbus, the Serra Club and St. Joseph the Worker parish. In his final days, Al made certain that his family knew he loved them and was proud of each of them. His strong faith and daily praying of the rosary were a great comfort to him as he prepared to leave this world.
