PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Roger A. Ewers Jr., 65, of Platteville, died on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at home of natural causes.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Chapel military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. Burial will follow at Boscobel Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a mask and to practice social distancing during your time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Roger A. Ewers Jr. Memorial Fund and can be mailed to PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Roger was born on September 12, 1955, in Rantoul, Illinois, son of Roger A. and Rita (Rice) Ewers Sr. He was united in marriage to Rochelle K. Ihm on October 25, 1974, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler. Roger graduated from Cuba City High School and he attended UW-Platteville, where he studied business. Roger served in the United States Air Force from 1974 to 1979, where he was a Blue Beret. He received the Meritorious Service Medal. He worked at Advance Transformer for many years and later at Sielaff Corporation, Mineral Point, until his retirement in September 2020. He was an avid outdoors man where he enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially deer season. He was always ready for a game of cards, Yahtzee and an occasional trip to the casino. He followed all Wisconsin sports teams, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks and Packers. What Roger truly loved, though, was spending time with his family.
Roger is survived by his wife, Rochelle; two daughters, Jennifer Busch and Nicole Ruch-Ewers; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Craig, Jacen, Brandon (Kai), Tony, Ethan and Nathan; his mother, Rita Ewers; mother-in-law, Janice Ihm; aunt, Verna (Orell Broadbent) George, uncle, Forrest (Velvet) Rice and other aunts and uncles; god-son, Hunter Albert; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick Ihm, Reg Ihm, Rhonda (Dave) Groom, Craig (Karen) Ihm, Carla (Tom) Kinsella and Krista (Randy) Ihm; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; granddaughter, Michelle Busch; sister, Roxanne Ewers; son-in-law, Darryl Busch; and father-in-law, Leonard Ihm.