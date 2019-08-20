EPWORTH, Iowa — Jean M. Mausser, 88, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her home in Epworth, surrounded by her family.
Friends and relatives of Jean may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home, in Farley, Iowa, where a rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home in Farley. Services for Jean will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Epworth, with Rev. Michael Schueller Presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
She was born January 22, 1931, at St. Joseph’s Prairie, in rural Dubuque, daughter of John and Stella (Molony) Friederick. She received her education in the St. Columbkille’s school in Dubuque, Iowa. On September 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Clement Mausser at St. Joseph’s Prairie Church. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2011. The couple farmed in rural Epworth, she was a hard-working farm wife, and avid gardener. Jean loved to go ballroom dancing, she had a passion for sewing, but especially enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
She is survived by five children, Paul (Mary) Mausser, Phil (Phyllis) Mausser and Carol (Fritz) Brehm, all of Epworth, IA, Diane (Tim) Hoover, of Edgewood, IA, and Luann Mausser, of Epworth; a son-in-law, James Leick (Paula), of Durango, IA; 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Joan Leick, on June 29, 2009; a grandson, David Mausser, on July 25, 1978; and a granddaughter, Lisa Miller, on June 2, 2015.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com