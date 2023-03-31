Linda C. Benke, 69, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at MercyOne in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Linda will be held from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where services will be held at Noon, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Linda was born on September 27, 1953, in Manchester, Iowa, daughter of Robert J. and Mary Eileen (Hagerty) Conrad. She was a graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. On December 23, 2005, she was united in marriage to Ronald Benke at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, in Cascade, Iowa. She worked in the restaurant business for over 30 years. After that she held several other jobs, but the one she was most proud of was being a Lunch Lady at Cascade High School in Cascade, Iowa, which allowed her to see her grandchildren daily.
Linda is a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas Blessed Mother Court #1926. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who truly loved spending time with her family. She also had a love for sewing and quilting, and was very proud and honored to make many Quilts of Valor for Veterans. She also enjoyed traveling and having a good time with her friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald Benke of Cascade; three children, Jenny (Matt) Recker, Cory (Amy) Kremer, and Nic (Shannon) Kremer all of Cascade; five Stepsons, Christopher (Carmelita) Benke of San Antonio, TX, Kevin (Jane) Benke of Rosemount, MN, Craig (Erika) Benke of Manhattan, KS, Keith (Shelly) Benke of Fredericksburg, VA, and Kenny (Jennie) Benke of North Liberty, MO; 9 grandchildren; 15 step grandchildren; four siblings, Gerald (Jean) Conrad of Bankston, Patty (John) Kane of Cascade, Mary Sue (Mark) McAllister of New Vienna, and Robert (Romona) Conrad of Holy Cross; brothers and sisters-in-law, David (Mary) Benke of Cascade, and Mary Jo Benke of Wynnewood, OK.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Mark Conrad; baby Conrad in infancy; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Leonilla Benke; three brothers-in-law, Dennis Benke in infancy, Alan Benke, and Richard (Ruth) Benke; sister-in-law, Deanne Manza.
