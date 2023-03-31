Linda C. Benke, 69, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at MercyOne in Dyersville, Iowa.

Visitation for Linda will be held from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where services will be held at Noon, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

