Judith Ann “Judy” Soltow, 66, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Judy’s life will be held in the spring or summer, and will be announced. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, where cards may be mailed. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Judy was born March 26, 1954, in Dubuque, the daughter of Ray and Shirley (Bogarth) Lang. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, and moved to California, where she worked in the movie industry. Judy eventually returned to Dubuque, and on March 15, 1980, she went on a blind date with Craig Soltow. They were married on October 17, 1987, at Sundown Mountain. She worked at Ponderosa until it closed, and then went to work for Molo Companies, where she worked for many years until her retirement in 2016.
Judy was an excellent bowler, and was a member of the 700 club. She enjoyed playing bingo and trying her luck at the slot machines. Judy was devoted to her family, and she dearly loved being a “Nana”. Children gravitated to her, and she loved watching all the great-grandkids during retirement.
Judy is survived by her husband, Craig; her children, Chris Kennedy, of Smithfield, VA, Robin Kennedy, of Dubuque, and Steve (Nikki) Kennedy, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Philip, Joey, Mitchell, Ricky, and Emma, Jenny, and Marissa, Morgan, Jennifer, Jodi, and Jerrod; her great-grandchildren, Julius, Ashlynn, Lenora, Jaxson, Gavin, Reese and Ezzarrah; her siblings, Sherry (Duane) Lamb, Ray (Cathy) Lang, Ken Lang and Tina (the late John) Busch; her brother-in-law, Steve (Grace) Soltow; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Terry and Ricky Lang; and her parents-in-law, Bob and Betty Soltow. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque or Camp Courageous of Monticello.