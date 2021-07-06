SHULLSBURG, Wis. — V. Jean Tregloan, age 88, of Shullsburg, Wis., joined the Lord to forever watch over her family on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Shullsburg Home in Shullsburg.
She was born November 27, 1932, the daughter of Arthur and Edna (Alderson) Dare in Shullsburg Township. Jean graduated from New Diggings High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bill” Teutschmann on October 4, 1953, at Immanuel United Methodist Church of Christ in Darlington and later to Delvon J. Tregloan on July 14, 1973, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg. Following her marriage, she moved to Gratiot where she farmed with Bill for over 10 years. In 1965, after the death of her husband Bill and two daughters Susie and Lu Ann, she moved to Shullsburg where she was a bookkeeper for Shullsburg School District for over 42 years. She retired in 2008 but continued to help in the bookkeeping capacity for another year.
Jean is survived by her children, Tom (Sharon) Teutschmann, Tim Teutschmann, both of Shullsburg, Dick (Lauri) Teutschmann, of Gratiot, Roger (Lisa) Teutschmann, of Waukesha, Wis., Lisa (Bill) Holland, of Apple River, Ill., and Randy Teutschmann, of Monroe, Wis.; her stepchildren, Pam Harker and Penny Tregloan, both of Shullsburg, and Tricia (Mike) Borgrud, of Deerfield, Wis.; one brother, Bob (Isabelle) Dare of Janesville, Wis.; 17 grandchildren, Beth Teutschman, Kayla (Danny) Teutschmann, Amanda (Nick) Hilby, Jaime (Alex) Teutschmann, Nathan (Tess) Harker, Matthew (Ashley) Harker, Amber (Brandon) Capp, Patrick (Ben) Harker, Dylan Teutschmann, Riley Teutschmann, Jacquie (Chris) Duhadway, Megan (Peter) Zito, Patrick (Kendra) Holland, Tim Holland, Brian Holland, Garrett Borgrud and Seth Borgrud; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bill, in 1965; second husband, Del, in 2015; two daughters, Susan and LuAnn, both in 1965; twin brother, Dean Dare; one sister, Roberta Rogan; one brother-in-law, Bob Rogan; one sister-in-law, Mary Dare; and one son-in-law, John Harker.
Jean was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, its UWM, and assisted the church treasurer. She was a 4H leader and 4H softball coach for many years. She enjoyed horseback riding and taking motorcycle trips with Del. More than anything, she was Mom and Grandma. Jean will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist (226 W. Church St, Shullsburg), with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 4to 8 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church.
The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com. For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Jean’s name.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Shullsburg Home for the wonderful care over the last year.