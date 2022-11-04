C.C. Clark, 86, of Dubuque, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
A time of sharing for C.C. will be 11:00 am Monday, November 7, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will be at Linwood Cemetery in the Clark family mausoleum.
C.C. was born April 19, 1936, in New Lisbon, WI, the son of Walter Odell and Julia Marquerite Pearsall Clark. On February 28, 1959, he married Judith Ann Borkenhagen at Trinity Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI. She died September 7, 2019.
After marriage and moving to Dubuque, C.C. was a tool and die maker at John Deere Dubuque Works for 35 years until his retirement in 1991. Along with his wife and children, they had several businesses selling Christmas trees, operating laundromats, and apartment buildings. Working hard was always his way and supporting and providing for his family if it was selling for the blind, gardening or cutting firewood. He always liked to visit his brothers on the farm, where they would hunt and fish, and raced his favorite “herders husky” snowmobile.
On the down time, he enjoyed playing euchure, black jack, slots, craps, roulette, and Texas hold’em. He invested in the casinos and loved his collection of Cadillac’s. He cherished time with his parents and family.
Survivors include his children, Gail (Gervacio) Clark-Varelo, Craig (Michele) Clark, Chris Clark, Susan (Fred) Davis, and June (Stephen) Markham, all of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Dustin, Ariel, Collin, Samantha, Kirby, and Peggy; four great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Ellizabeth, Bristol, Maci, two brothers, Robert Clark, and Keith (Edna) Clark both of Dubuque; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
A special thank you to Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital Nurses and Doctors.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting C.C.’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
