BELLEVUE, Iowa — Betty J. Budde, 89, of Bellevue, died on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.

Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family.

