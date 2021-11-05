Joyce A. Thilmany, 91, of Dubuque, died Friday, October 29, 2021, peacefully and surrounded by family, at the Grand Meadows in Asbury.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:30 am Monday, November 8, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Joyce will be 10:30 am Monday, November 8, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Joyce was born August 30, 1930, in Dubuque, the daughter of Marlo and Callista Donovan Heinz. On June 28, 1949, she married Robert J. Thilmany in Church of the Nativity Catholic Church. He died December 19, 2016.
Before having children, Joyce worked at Lange’s Cleaners as a bookkeeper. She then enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Joyce enjoyed the Lunch Bunch group and she loved to travel with her husband, especially to Hawaii, and was an avid reader. Most importantly, she cherished time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Patrick (Susie) Thilmany of Hudson, NY, Diane (Bill) Lawler of Peosta, Lynn Thilmany of Vero Beach, FL, Dennis Thilmany of Dubuque, IA, and David (Lori) Thilmany of Cheyenne, WY, grandchildren, Drew, Matthew, Steve (Sandi), Chris, Jeff (Colleen), Rick (Sue), Tim (Terri), Shelly (Jeff), Dan (Cori), Nicole, Elizabeth, Will, and Wyatt (Stacey); numerous great and great-great grandchildren, one sister, Mary Avery of Dubuque; one sister-in-law, Lois Thilmany of Dubuque, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law, Eusania Thilmany, son-in-law, Steven C. Barton, one brother, Donald “Sonny” Heinz, brothers-in-law, Donald Thilmany and Harvey “Bud” Avery, nieces, Julie Avery and Sarah Thilmany, and nephews, Jeff Heinz and Jim Avery.
A special thank you to Dr. Zhengjin Cao, 4th floor staff at Finley Hospital, Hospice of Dubuque, and the Grand Meadows Butler Wing staff for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Joyce’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.