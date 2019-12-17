Jeanelle Page Westerfield, 80, of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 St. Ambrose St. The Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanelle will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant.
Jeanelle was born December 5, 1939, in Prairie Du Chien, WI, the daughter of Alva and Adella Brown DuCharme.
Jeanelle was a Dubuque professional artist for over 60 years! Her love to color began as a child, when she looked forward to receiving crayons and coloring books for Christmas every year from her parents. She grew up on a farm but dreamed of going to art school and becoming an artist.
One of her first jobs was working in Kenosha, WI, at a photography studio where she hand-colored black and white photos. While she never had the chance to go to formal art school, she taught herself how to use many mediums. She learned china painting from Helen Burkart in Dubuque and became a professional glass painter, restoring antique “Gone With the Wind” lamps for antique dealers all over the country. She also was an artist in residence for Creative Touch gallery for many years. She was known for her Dubuque scenes depicting “The 4th Street Elevator” and the “Town Clock,” as well as her beautiful floral paintings and so much more.
She opened an art gallery called Page Art & Antique Studio, where she sold her work and beautiful antiques and jewelry in downtown Dubuque. She loved antiques and would drive all over looking for those perfect finds! She lived in a beautiful Victorian home in downtown Dubuque that she took pride in restoring. Being a member of the “Old House Enthusiasts” group was something she enjoyed.
Jeanelle’s greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with them, hearing their adventures, attending school activities, doling out advice and simply adoring them. She was a creative, spunky, beautiful person who inspired others to live creative lives!
Survivors include two sons, Karl Page, of Carbondale, CO, and Mark Page, of Dubuque; one daughter, Sarah (Riley) Barnes, of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Kendra, Kristin, and Kassidy Page, and Emily and Elijah Barnes; one brother, Alvin DuCharme, of California; and three sisters, Lucille Walters, of Prairie Du Chien, WI, Marilyn Vance, of Ohio, and Addie Lechnir, of East Dubuque, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Delbert and Lloyd.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Jeanelle’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.