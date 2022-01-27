Rita Jean (Breitbach) Luksetich, 87, of Dubuque, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Bethany Home, where her loving family had surrounded her for days.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29 at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff St. where the family will greet friends 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to Mass with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating and Deacon Jim Luksetich assisting. A private burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Arrangements will be handled by Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Rita was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Dubuque, the seventh child of Mary Alice (Ryan) and Herbert Breitbach in a family steeped in Dubuque’s South End. She attended St. Raphael’s School and St. Joseph Academy, graduating in 1951.
Early on, Rita worked at the Dubuque Chamber of Commerce where she met Tom Luksetich, who would become the love of her life. Tom and Rita were married on Feb. 12, 1955, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral. They enjoyed 61 years of a wonderful marriage before Tom’s death in 2016.
Motherhood was Rita’s life’s work, whether attending sporting events, concerts or theater productions, she was always cheering on her children and later, her grandchildren. Summers meant long afternoons enjoying the backyard pool, welcoming family members and all of their friends.
Rita didn’t coddle, suffered no fools and held her family members to the highest of character. Yet she was quick to laugh, and spent most days softly singing a show tune as she rolled from one life event to the next. Just don’t dare to cross her Fighting Irish, for she was a sports fan through and through, backing her Packers and Notre Dame to the end of her days.
Throughout her life she enjoyed her connections through the BVM Alumni, Mother Cabrini Mothers Study Club, decades of parish life at Holy Ghost Catholic Church and St. Joseph Academy Class Club where she forged deep friendships that carried her through all of life’s trials.
Surviving are children Jim (Patti) Luksetich, Christine (Jeff Van Zile) Sikula, Cathy (Jim) Hannon, John Luksetich, Bill (Denise) Luksetich, Mary Ellen Carter and Jenny (Christopher) Spahn; daughter-in-law, Sharon Luksetich; 24 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard (Kitty) Breitbach. She loved her family above all else, and especially loved being “Grandma.”
In addition to her beloved husband Tom, she was preceded in death by loved ones including a son, Thomas Luksetich II; a son-in-law, Jeff Carter; siblings Mary Elayne Breitbach, Herbert “Buck” Breitbach, Ann Yvonne “Bonnie” Grant, Thomas Breitbach, Donald Breitbach and Jeanette Swartz.
The family extends deepest gratitude to the entire staff at Bethany Home for the loving care shown to Rita, especially these last few months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethany Home, Hospice of Dubuque and St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Rita’s memory.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Rita's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.