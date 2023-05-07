PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Leslie D. Wagner, 52 of Platteville, WI passed away on May 3rd, 2023, at Southwest Health in Platteville.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 12th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13th, 2023, at St. Peters Lutheran Church with Pastor Matt Agee officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in St. Donatus.
She was born on August 18, 1970, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Roger E. and Alice (Lubs) Wagner. She worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Bureau of Health Services, Division of Quality Assurance — Nurse Consultant.
Leslie was an extraordinary friend. She made life-long friends everywhere she went, family members were also friends. She made everyone feel special, and hosted get-togethers to stay close. A get-together with Leslie was not to be missed. You could count on her telling a story, in a way only Leslie could tell it, until everyone had a stitch in their side from laughing so hard. If a friend was in need, she went the extra mile to reach out and offer support. Her capacity to care for her friends was limitless.
Her capacity to care also drove her career. As a registered nurse, she cared for patients in hospitals, nursing homes, spending most of her career as a dialysis nurse, and most recently worked for the State of Wisconsin monitoring medical facilities.
At the end of April, she received a national award of excellence in her profession for the work she did to close an unsafe dialysis unit. She poured her heart and soul into that effort, including concern for the patients challenged with finding care elsewhere.
Her care also extended to animals of all kinds. She loved her pets, usually caring for indoor and outdoor cats and a dog. She also loved horses and visited friends’ barns whenever possible. Leslie also loved vacations, board games, pot-luck picnics, cooking, crafting with friends, and flower gardens.
She is survived by her parents Roger and Alice (Lubs) Wagner; her sister Elizabeth (Wagner) Kemp; her brother-in-law Robert Kemp; two nieces: Michelle (Nicholas) Forbes, their children Morrison and Henric Forbes; and Jacqueline (Jeff Nicholson) Kemp.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents August & Clara Lubs and Arthur & Lucille Wagner; her brother Steven Wagner along with many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Dubuque Humane Society, hospice of Dubuque or St. Jude’s Hospital in memory of Leslie.
The family would like to thank Southwest Health in Platteville; Grand River Medical Group; and the Wendt Regional Cancer Center. A special appreciation to the friends that cared for Leslie around the clock in her home and hospital.
