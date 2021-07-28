ELKADER, Iowa — Elaine K. Syverson, 97, of Elkader, died on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Eastside Cemetery in Elkader, followed by a celebration of life at Johnson’s Restaurant.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Elkader, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you