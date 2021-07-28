Elaine K. Syverson Telegraph Herald Jul 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKADER, Iowa — Elaine K. Syverson, 97, of Elkader, died on Monday, May 4, 2020.Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Eastside Cemetery in Elkader, followed by a celebration of life at Johnson’s Restaurant.Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Elkader, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elkader-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Betty Jane Candies announces plans for new Dubuque location, related moves Northwest Illinois grocery store to close its doors Iowa Sen. Mathis announces bid for Hinson's seat Wahlert grad Kenyon, Cascade's Green set to compete at CrossFit Games Nicholas P. Silich