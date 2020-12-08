GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Karen Kay Kriesler, age 75, of Guttenberg, IA, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital. She was born on April 30, 1945, in Guttenberg, the daughter of Elmer & Alverta (Harbaugh) Knudtson.
After graduation from the Guttenberg High School in 1963, Karen went to work at Muter’s Co. in Guttenberg. In 1975, she was united in marriage to Steve Kriesler. They lived in Colesburg until their divorce in 2002. No children were born to this union. Karen moved to Guttenberg, and being diagnosed with heart failure, she was fortunate to receive a heart transplant in 2004. In 2015, with deteriorating health issues, she moved into the River Living Center in Guttenberg until her recent hospitalization.
Karen is survived by her 3 sisters, Bonnie Moser, of Des Moines, Sandy (Jim) Kolker, of Guttenberg, Diane (Russ) Schoenauer, of Johnston; brother, Dennis (Elaine) Knudtson, of Grimes; nieces and nephews, Jason Kolker, Kristal Moser, Frank (Anne) Schoenauer, Russ Jr. (Tiffany) Schoenauer, Shaylee (Brett) VanderVelden, Eric (Tiffany) Knudtson, Hannah, Morgan Emma Wolff; and 11 great- nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronnie; nephew, Jeff Kolker; and brother in law, Donald A. Moser.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg, IA. There will be a Private Family Service and Inurnment. In lieu of flowers and all styles of sympathy, memorials are preferred and they may be sent to either the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital, 200 Main St, or the River Living Center, 831 S Hwy 52, both in Guttenberg, IA 52052.