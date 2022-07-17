WESTCHESTER, Ill. — David M. Roth – Dave
April 8, 1971 – July 13, 2022
Dave passed away of natural causes in his home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was 51 at the time of his death.
A devoted father to Nathan, Chase and Shane, Dave lived to hear what his sons’ peak was for each day — with the answer always being the same — “talking to you Dad”! He shared the last period of his life with his partner, Bob Robinson. They enjoyed the most wonderful adventures, working every day to bring two Type A personalities into a strong union.
Dave grew up in East Dubuque, IL, the youngest of 8 Roth children. This sizeable family has one heart, and Dave was never happier than when he was bringing them all together.
He had a successful career in retail marketing with several high-profile companies. His passion for his work grew from his life-long, love of art which he pursued at North Central College in Naperville, IL where he graduated with honors. He excelled when he was promoting the best customer experience using his personal creative, imaginative, and innovative drive. We will all remember the spark and excitement when he was showing off a prototype of a new product he was involved bringing to production.
He never let his professional career stifle his passion and eye for the entire creative process. He saw every project he took on – whether taking a photo, helping a friend or family decorate a room, or building a raised garden box for his yard as an artistic endeavor. These many gifts which he shared with us all – sometimes humorously on social media – is a legacy which will keep him in our hearts.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, James “Goph” Roth, his mother, Mary Jane (Werner) Roth, his sister, Kathy (Roth) McQuillen and brother, John “JR” Roth. He is survived by his sons, Nathan John, Chase David and Shane Werner Roth and their loving mother, Lorel (Simon) Roth, his partner, Bob Robinson, his sisters – Kim (Jim) Gau and Cindy (John) Gilligan and brothers, Jim (Lynn Moffa) Roth, Bill (Judy) Roth and Bob (Anne) Roth, his 20+ nieces and nephews – who he cherished, his Robinson family in Pennsylvania, his lifelong East Dubuque High School friends and finally, his 3 puppies – Roxy, Piper and Mike.
The wake is being held at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home — www.conboywestchesterfh.com — located at 10501 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL 60154. Visitation will be on Monday, July 18 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM, with additional visitation time from 9:30 – 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 19. The service will follow immediately.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorials in Dave’s name for a college fund established for his sons.
