Judith Ann Mueller, 81, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 24, 2021, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Church Key West with Fr. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church until time of mass. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Judy was born on July 19, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Cletus and Melinda (Meyers) Reittinger and was raised by Hilda and Bill Reittinger. She married Robert J. Mueller, Jr. on October 10, 1959, at Nativity Church in Dubuque.
Judy worked very hard her whole life in various restaurants including the Swiss Chalet, Morocco, and prior to retirement, Country Kitchen, where she was loved as the “mom” to the younger staff.
Judy lost the love of her life, Robert, in 2004. They were very proud of their home in Metropolitan Heights where they raised their family and had lifelong friendships. On warm afternoons, you would find them on their sun porch watching the birds and enjoying happy hour together. Judy was talented at crocheting blankets and liked to spend her quiet time reading or doing a seek and find. She ate a Hershey bar every day, and her day was not complete without her 6 pm Kessler’s highball.
She is survived by her four children Randy (Connie) Mueller, Debbie Nichols, Sue (Jim) Miller and Bobby Mueller. Twelve grandchildren: Mike (Jessica) Mueller, Matt (Jackie) Mueller, Randy John (Olivia Haack) Mueller, Shawn (Cassidy) Stoffel, Holly (Adam) Gross, Halle (Mitch Simon) Nichols, Katie Hinkel, Maggie Clemen, Nikki Clemen, Jacob Mueller, Jessica Mueller and Gage Mueller along with eleven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Mueller; her parents; her mother and father-in-law Robert and Dorothy Mueller; her brother Bobby Reittinger; her sister Margaret Vonderhaar and brothers-in-law David Mueller and Leonard Vonderhaar.