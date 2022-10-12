James L. “Jim” Noel, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on October 8, 2022, at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 14th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m. by Deacon Loras Weber. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with Fr David Ambrosy officiating. Family and friends may also gather after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Jim was born on June 27th, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Louis and Delores (Knockel) Noel. He attended Dubuque Senior High School, and as a teenager he was given the nickname “Zeke.” He continued his education through Diedesheim Machine Tools, Inc. in Rockford, Illinois, where he was employed as a service engineer. He was united in marriage to Imelda Reeg in September of 1971 in St. Donatus, Iowa. They later divorced in 1983. Jim lived at St. Catherine’s, Iowa until 2001 when he went to live at Sunnycrest Manor due to health problems.
Jim served in the United States Army, which included time served in Vietnam. He was a member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars organization.
Jim enjoyed working on anything with a motor. He was your go-to guy if you had any mechanical issue. Jim was a soft-hearted caring man; he loved spending time with his family and FaceTiming with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Josh Noel; daughters: Tabatha (Snehal Patel) Noel-Patel and Alycen Noel; five grandchildren; his brothers Dennis (Linda) Noel, Darrell (Lynn) Noel, and Kevin Noel; his aunts Donna Mae (Robert) Westemeyer and Rosie Baker, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Delores Noel.
A James Noel Memorial Fund has been established.
Thank you to the staff at Sunnycrest Manor for your years of caring for Jim, and Hospice of Dubuque.
