James L. “Jim” Noel, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on October 8, 2022, at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 14th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m. by Deacon Loras Weber. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with Fr David Ambrosy officiating. Family and friends may also gather after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.

