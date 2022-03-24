MARKESAN, Wis. — Charlotte Marie Ferris, age 88, formerly of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Markesan, WI.
Charlotte was born on July 22, 1933, in Postville, IA, the youngest daughter of Carl and Verla (Schara) Strien. She married Dean Ferris on June 12, 1953, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. In June 2003, Dean and Charlotte renewed their vows with great joy at Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster, WI, in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Charlotte grew up on a farm, attended a one-room schoolhouse, and was confirmed at the Lutheran Church in Postville, IA. She took the train into Postville every Saturday for a year to complete her confirmation requirements. In 1952, Charlotte met Dean at the Checkerboard Ballroom in Prairie du Chien. During their courtship, Charlotte and Dean loved dancing the nights away to the “big time bands”. After they were married, the couple lived temporarily with Dean’s parents and then rented a house on Adams St. in Lancaster. They eventually bought their first and only home on Hickory St. and raised four children there.
Charlotte loved to travel, play cards, bingo, and spend time with her family and friends. She was always fashionably dressed, had a great sense of humor, and a quick wit. Charlotte also enjoyed bowling with “the girls” on a team sponsored by many local businesses. Her fireplace mantle proudly displayed trophies for highest bowling game, doubles, singles, and team awards. Charlotte was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster, WI, and volunteered for many community activities throughout her lifetime. She assisted with Dean’s auction business until his passing in 2004.
Charlotte is survived by her loving children, Cindy (Ronald) Brandt — Lancaster, WI; Pamela Bark — Markesan, WI; and Steven (John Palm) Ferris — Chicago, IL; Son-in-law, Daniel Kaiser — Cuba City, WI; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sister Betty Mapson — Sterling, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dean; daughter Jolene Kaiser; son-in-law Duane Bark; sister Virginia Myhre; brother and sister-in-law Curtis (Shirely) Strien; brothers in law Albert Myhre and Hank Mapson; nephews Steve Mapson and Greg Strien; and other family members.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster, with Pastor David Froemming officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday, March 25th from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster, and on Saturday, from 10:00 am until time of service at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Charlotte Ferris Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.