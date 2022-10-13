HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Phyllis J. Errthum, 72, of Holy Cross, Iowa passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque from complications stemming from pneumonia.
Visitation will be held 2 — 7 pm Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue Monday from 9 — 10 am at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Monday, October 17, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Phyllis was born May 19, 1950, the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Loeffelholz) Deutmeyer. She grew up on a farm near Luxemburg and graduated from Leo High School with the Class of 1968. She left the farm and began working for Interstate Power Co., living independently in Dubuque. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert D. Errthum, on September 25, 1971, in Luxemburg. They moved to their dream acreage near Bankston Park 50 years ago. Together they shared a wonderful life together, raising three boys. She kept herself busy with a large garden, beautiful flowers, raising chickens and cattle. After Bob passed away in 2005, she continued living on that acreage, spending many long hours doing what she loved best. For 36 years she touched the lives of many children in the community as a bus driver for the Western Dubuque School District. She was very proud of her grandchildren, attending as many of their activities as she could. She was a social butterfly who loved to visit and meet new people. Phyllis spent the last four years in a special relationship with “Lefty” McQuillen. She enjoyed traveling with her friends, bowling, golfing, playing cards and the game Upwords, and car cruising with Lefty.
Survivors include her three sons: Troy (Marty) Errthum of Knoxville, IA, Brett (Heather) Errthum of Asbury, and Eric (Kate) Errthum of Winona, MN; grandchildren: Travis, Trevor, and Tanner Errthum, Sam, Owen and Audrey Errthum, Gedion and Eomji Errthum; siblings: Jerry (Jan) Deutmeyer of Dubuque, Richard (Helen) Deutmeyer of Luxemburg, Dianne Duwe of Luxemburg, Mary Frommung (Eddy Smith) of Praire Du Sac, WI; in-laws: Norma Deutmeyer, Leon (Elaine) Errthum, Carol Errthum, Jerome (Marlene) Errthum, Ed (Deb) Errthum, Gen Pike, Mary Hayes, Kathy Rudebeck, Barb (John) Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, one infant son Kevin Errthum; siblings: Ralph Deutmeyer, Marvin Deutmeyer, Grace (Clete) Clemen, and Allen Deutmeyer (infancy); in-laws: Donald (Carol) Errthum, Nick (Carol) Errthum, Allen Errthum, Richard Hayes, Wayne Rudebeck, Jim Oberbroeckling, Don Frommung, and Dennis Duwe.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of Phyllis’s name.
