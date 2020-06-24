Allen N. Errthum, 78, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City, after a courageous battle with ALS.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the funeral home, with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery with full military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and Tri-State Vietnam Veterans. We remind you to practice the social distancing guidelines and if you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Allen was born on April 4, 1942, in Holy Cross, Iowa, son of Frances (Hefel) and Leo Errthum. He attended Holy Cross High School and was drafted into the Army in November 1963. He was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, then sent to the Carolinas where he trained with helicopters in the 5th Battalion, 11th Air Assault, 38th Artillery. He was deployed to Vietnam where he was in charge of a Jeep and 2 radios in the Fire Direction Center. His battalion reached Vietnam before their supplies, so he and 5 other guys shared a jar of peanut butter and crackers. Allen was very proud of being a veteran.
He married the love of his life Carol Summer from Farley on September 28, 1968. They have one daughter, Rachel. He loved watching Rachel play sports. He and Carol followed her career all over the country. He was a proud father and loving husband.
Allen worked for John Deere for 311/2 years, retiring at 50. He belonged to the UAW Local 94. He was an over-the-road semi driver for many years after John Deere, and drove for a few local trucking companies out of Dubuque, lastly with J & R Trucking. Carol would accompany him on some of those trips where they had many adventures and created a lifetime of memories. In his later years he helped out at Stone Cliff Winery with Nan and Bob Smith. Allen loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He was a great storyteller and always had a joke or something funny to say. His positive disposition carried on even after his diagnosis of ALS. He never stopped smiling.
He is survived by his wife Carol of over 51 years and one daughter, Rachel Errthum of Idaho Springs, CO. He is also survived by 7 siblings: Genevieve Pike, Houston, TX; Mary Hayes, Glencoe, MN; Kathleen Rudebeck, Dallas, TX; Barb (John) Taylor, Holy Cross, IA; Jerome (Marlene) Errthum, Waupeton, IA; Leon (Elaine) Errthum, Dubuque, IA; Ed (Deb) Errthum, Holy Cross, IA; and sister-in-law Phyllis Errthum of Holy Cross, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Errthum, of Holy Cross; Nick and Carol Errthum, of North Buena Vista; Donald and Carol Errthum, of North Buena Vista; Ray Pike, Dick Hayes and Wayne Rudebeck.
The family would like to thank his home health Nurse and Occupational Therapist, Lynn Sutter and Cathy Schuman, respectively, for their care and dedication during his battle with ALS, and the staff at the VA hospital in Iowa City for all their care and support. He will be missed by his kitty, “Peanut,” that brought him so much joy.
In lieu of flowers, an Allen Errthum memorial fund has been established.