Sister Catherine Jean Hayen, BVM, 78, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Caritas Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. Burial is in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister C. Jean was an elementary teacher at St. Anthony in Dubuque, Iowa, and St. Patrick in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She served as an administrator at Visitation Convent, a resident services coordinator for the Dubuque Housing Initiative, a wellness low vision staff member and an activities aide at Mount Carmel and a T’ai Chi Chih teacher at the Roberta Kuhn Center, all in Dubuque, Iowa. She also taught in Davenport, Iowa, and Cicero, Ill.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Joseph T. and Mildred (Weis) Hayen. She entered the BVM congregation July 31, 1960, from St. Patrick Parish, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She professed first vows on Feb. 2, 1963, and final vows on July 14, 1968.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Linda Bain; and brothers-in-law, Harold McCoy and Bill Davis. She is survived by sisters Mary McCoy, Joanne “Joni” Davis and Margaret (Alan) Fuller, all from Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a brother William (Marcia), of West Des Moines, Iowa; nieces; nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 60 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Miller Funeral Home, 1185 Hwy 35 N, East Dubuque, IL is in charge of arrangements.